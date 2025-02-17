Kavitha slams BJP-Congress slugfest over Rahul’s faith, Modi’s caste

Dismissing the BJP-Congress slugfest over Rahul Gandhi’s religion and Narendra Modi’s caste as diversionary tactics of the national parties, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, on Monday, demanded that the Congress government in the state should present a Bill to provide 42 per cent reservation in the state Assembly and the BJP-led Central government should give its approval to it.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a legally converted BC” while Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned Rahul Gandhi ‘s religion.

Accusing both the national parties of indulging in political drama, Kavitha said, “Instead of addressing the under-enumeration of BCs in the census, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy raising questions about the prime minister’s caste status. Bandi Sanjay, on the other hand, is questioning Rahul Gandhi’s religion. How does it matter if Modi is a BC or not? What does Rahul Gandhi’s religion have to do with anything? There should be a clarity on the people’s issues. Instead, they are indulging in dramas.”

The BRS MLS said the Congress should introduce the Bill in the Assembly to increase BC reservation and the BJP should approve it at the Centre.

Kavitha’s statement came at a time when both the parties indulged in an ugly war of words on their respective leaders’ caste and religion.

After the chief minister alleged that Modi had included his community in the list of Other Backward Classes when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, BJP leaders fact-checked to state that the inclusion took place when a Congress government was ruling the state.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar went a step further and questioned Rahul Gandhi’s religion. “They claim that a son inherits his father’s caste. If that is the case, Rajiv Gandhi was not a Hindu as his father, Feroze Jehangir Khan, whose family was originally Muslim, had converted to the Parsi faith. Rahul Gandhi is, therefore, not a Hindu.”

Sanjay also said the Centre would not approve the BC list if it included Muslims. According to the latest census data the BC population in Telangana stands at a little over 56 percent including ten percent Muslims.