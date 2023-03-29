Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner ordered to identify officers who provided Z+ security to conman from Gujarat

Having faced embarrassment on the issue of a conman from Gujarat having been provided Z+ security by officials in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered the divisional commissioner, Kashmir, to identify the officers involved in the lapse.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Raj Kumar Goyal ordered that the divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri shall submit a detailed report within a week.

The divisional commissioner shall inquire into various aspects related to the visit of the conman Kiran Patel to Kashmir during the past few months and the security arrangements made for him.

Besides DGP J&K, a copy of the inquiry order has also been marked to the Joint Secretary (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh) in the ministry of Home Affairs.

It is worth mentioning that the J&K government has come under severe criticism for having provided VVIP treatment and top level security to Patel who claimed to be additional director in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) at New Delhi.

He made atleast three trips to Srinagar when he also visited certain sensitive areas at the Line of Control (LOC) along the Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). He was provided a bulletproof vehicle and his motorcade included two pilot vehicles and an escort.

Patel was arrested from a 5-star hotel in Srinagar after he landed in Srinagar when his movement was detected suspicious.