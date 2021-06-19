As a large number of Kashmiri Pandits assembled in the Kheer Bhawani temple in central Kashmir on Friday to celebrate ‘Jyeshtha Ashtami’, the Kashmir mainstream leaders greeted them and prayed for peace and harmony in the valley.

Kashmiri Pandits have been maintaining their tryst with the deity even after the mass exodus from the valley in 1990 when terrorism broke out in J&K.

On Jyeshtha Ashtami, Kashmiri Pandits in particular assemble at the Kheer Bhawani temple in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir to offer prayers before their principal deity. The shrine is considered the holiest by the Pandit community.

In his message, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha while greeting especially the Kashmiri Pandit community, prayed; “May the blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani bring sustained peace, development and prosperity in the UT, and well being & happiness in everyone’s life”.

Former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah tweeted; “Zyeshta Ashtami greetings to Kashmiri Pandits everywhere. May the blessings of Mata Kheer Bhavani bring good health, peace & harmony to all.”

PDP leader and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti while offering greetings to the Kashmiri Pandit community, tweeted; “May the blessings of goddess Kheer Bhavani ( Tulmul ) bring good health, peace & prosperity to all”.

Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone and CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami also prayed for peace and prosperity in Kashmir.