Kashmiri leaders on Shivratri wish honourable return of Pandits to valley

Invoking Kashmiriat on the Mahashivratri, Muslim leaders of J&K hoped the festival would be celebrated in the true spirit of the State’s composite culture and the path cleared for honourable return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley.

Mahashivratri is a major festival of Kashmiri Pandits most of whom have migrated from Kashmir due to terrorism.

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Mahashivratri, which is celebrated as Herath by Kashmiri Pandits.

In his message, Dr Farooq Abdullah hoped that the festival would be celebrated in the true spirit of the State’s composite culture and shall strengthen the bonds of amity and brotherhood between various communities.

Felicitating the people, Omar Abdullah said that this auspicious day embeds in its rich cultural heritage. He hoped that the traditions of brotherhood and amity demonstrated by the people on this day through centuries will continue to inspire generations and help in building a harmonious society.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti greeted the people and said this festival symbolizes the values of piety, devotion, brotherhood, and communal harmony- which are the hallmark of our great composite cultural ethos. She hoped that the festival would usher in a new era of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP leaders said that the Pandit community is an important component of Kashmir’s composite culture and hoped that the festival will strengthen the brotherhood and communal harmony among various sections of the society.

CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami said Kashmir’s recent history is full of tragedies and the migration of Kashmiri Pandits is the tragic part of this history.

Today when this festival is celebrated, the day reminds us about communal harmony and brotherhood which is the landmark of Kashmiri’s rich culture and ethos.

The philosophy of Kashmiryat without the existence of Kashmiri Pandits shall be incomplete and we must strive for their dignified return.

Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone tweeted; “Herath Mubarak. Apart from the festivities a reminder of the good old days.

The Herath Saal. The fish curry. The very very spicy food. The soggy rice. The yanga. And most importantly so much love. To the good old days of togetherness. May those days return”.