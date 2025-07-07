Kashmir tourism finds its feet again after Pahalgam attack setback: Shekhawat

Union Minister for Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said tourism in Kashmir is witnessing a strong revival following the recent setback caused by the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Tourism Secretaries Conclave at SKICC in Srinagar, the minister credited the coordinated efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Central Government for rebuilding confidence among travellers and stakeholders.

Advertisement

“After the Pahalgam incident, there was a visible slowdown in tourist footfall. However, things are now turning around. The Union Territory administration has taken swift and commendable steps, supported by multiple central delegations and ministerial visits. This confidence-building drive is beginning to yield results,” Shekhawat told reporters.

Advertisement

Recalling his earlier visit to the Valley in June, the Minister said he travelled across the region to send out a clear message that Kashmir remains a safe destination for tourists. “We must not allow isolated incidents to derail the steady growth Kashmir’s tourism sector has seen over the past three years. We must move forward,” he said.

Shekhawat noted that the conclave was organised with two key objectives — to reinforce the message of safety and recovery among officials from across the country, and to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of developing 50 world-class iconic tourism destinations across India.

Tourism secretaries from all states and UTs have assembled in Kashmir to witness the ground situation and help build a positive narrative back home. This will further push domestic tourism.

He said the conclave would also explore “out-of-the-box” ideas to draft a comprehensive roadmap for sustainable tourism development in the region and beyond.

In his inaugural address at the tourism secretaries conclave, the Minister emphasised that continuous cooperation from states is essential to make tourism an integral part of ‘Self-Reliant-India’.

He also stressed the need to adopt a concrete, coordinated strategy to establish the country’s cultural diversity on the global stage and to develop every state according to international tourism standards.

Continuous dialogue between the centre and the states is extremely necessary to realise PM Modi’s vision of ‘One Nation, One Global Destination’.

He said tourism should not be seen merely as visiting places; it must be understood as a powerful medium for job creation, local development, cultural enrichment and nation’s self-reliance.

Only through collective participation of every state and region can India establish its excellence and cultural leadership in the global tourism sector, he added.