Kashmir-to-Kanyakumari rail link will usher new era for J&K: LG Sinha

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari will usher a new era for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The lieutenant governor said the world’s highest Chenab Railway Bridge, a network of 36 tunnels, and 943 other bridges with year-round connectivity reflects a rising Kashmir’s dreams and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shaping Jammu and Kashmir’s new chapter.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created an inclusive and vibrant future for Jammu Kashmir. Under his leadership, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a new dynamism in every sector and inclusive growth has ensured no section of society is left behind. The Prime Minister’s vision and speedy implementation of development projects on the ground have left a significant imprint on Jammu and Kashmir’s growth and what earlier seemed impossible has been made possible,” he said.

The lieutenant governor elaborated Prime Minister Modi visited Jammu Kashmir five times since 2022 to inaugurate and to lay the foundation of major infrastructure projects worth Rs 64,400 crore besides 53 projects worth Rs 58,477 crore under PMDP, other connectivity and development projects worth thousands of crores are setting Jammu and Kashmir on a trajectory of rapid growth.

“The Rail Project worth Rs 43,780 crore, connecting Kashmir with Kanyakumari is an engineering excellence that will create an ideal environment for trade, business, all weather transportation and I strongly believe, it’s a railway line to the future,” he observed.

He stressed that Jammu and Kashmir is poised to become a developed and Aatm-Nirbhar Union Territory under the leadership of Mr Modi. The prime minister’s New Vision for New Jammu and Kashmir ensured rapid social and economic change and a prosperous society which treats all its citizens as equals.

“Prime Minister’s Infrastructure push is aimed at driving Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory’s transformation, improving connectivity with other parts of the country, increasing industrial activities, enhancing living standards and fostering broader economic participation. Connectivity brings prosperity and this historic railway line will unlock the potential of Jammu Kashmir and drive unprecedented economic growth in remote areas,” the lieutenant governor added.