Kashmir terror attack: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu directs airlines to maintain regular fare levels

In the wake of the tragic terror attack in Kashmir, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has moved swiftly to ensure the safety and well-being of affected tourists and victims. Airlines have been directed to maintain regular fare levels, ensuring that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time.

The Minister personally spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and is monitoring the situation round the clock, working in close coordination with relevant authorities.

As part of immediate relief measures, four special flights from Srinagar—two to Delhi and two to Mumbai—have been arranged, with additional flights kept on standby to cater to further evacuation needs.

Mr Ram Mohan Naidu also held an urgent meeting with all airline operators and issued a strong advisory against surge pricing. Airlines have been directed to maintain regular fare levels, ensuring that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time.

Additionally, Mr Ram Mohan Naidu has directed all airlines to extend full cooperation for the transportation of deceased individuals to their respective home states, working in sync with state governments and local authorities.

Air India and IndiGo will be operating two additional flights from Srinagar on Wednesday for those wanting to return from the valley.

A large number of tourists have been stranded in the Valley for over three days as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway is closed due to damage caused by recent flash floods and landslides in the Ramban district. This, too, had led to calls from tour operators and travel agents for the evacuation of stranded tourists by air.