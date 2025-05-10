Kashmir leaders welcome ceasefire announcement by India and Pakistan

Welcoming the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said I wish it had happened sooner so we could have spared the tragic loss of innocent lives.

Reacting to the ceasefire, Omar said “it was better late than never” and stressed immediate relief for the affected families.

“I welcome from the depths of my heart the announcement made by the Government of India about restoration of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan,” Omar told reporters at his Srinagar residence.

“Better late than never but had this ceasefire come two or three days earlier, perhaps the bloodshed we saw and the precious lives we lost would have been safe,” he added.

The CM hoped that the airports reopen soon and the people are able to proceed for the Haj pilgrimage.

Hoping for a lasting peace, other Kashmir leaders also welcomed the ceasefire.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in a post on X said; “US President’s intervention resulting in an immediate ceasefire between India & Pakistan is a welcome step. I hope both countries will work towards an everlasting peace for this region”.

Earlier during the day in another post, she wrote “Even though initially U.S. Vice President J D Vance stated that America wouldn’t intervene beyond a certain point in the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan – now in light of the worrying intensity of the situation, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reached out to the Pakistani Army Chief, urging de-escalation”.

“India as the world’s largest democracy and now as an emerging power/ the most populous nation—with a rapidly growing economy ranked third globally must not rely on inconsistent international support. Instead, India should embrace its leadership role in the subcontinent and take the first step to de-escalate”, she wrote.

“The world is watching us. This is the moment for India to stand tall and demonstrate that its true strength lies in its soft power and commitment to peace not in nukes”, she added.

CPI(M) MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said “India and Pakistan have reached an agreement today to cease firing and halt military operations, bringing a big relief to people on both sides”.

Peoples Conference chief and MLA Sajad Lone wrote on X; “The announcement of the ceasefire by the Union Government is a welcome step. There is a sense of relief all around.

The inhabitants of the border areas in J&K have had a harrowing time. Hope they are able to resume their lives and hope we as a society come to their aid and help them rebuild their homes”.