Kashmir leaders seek release of Engineer Rashid from Tihar Jail after he won Baramulla LS seat

Kashmir leaders Omar Abdullah (National Conference) and Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami (CPM) sought release of the jailed Engineer Rashid, who won the election with an impressive margin from north Kashmir’s Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Rashid contested the election from the Tihar Jail where he is lodged on the charges of terror funding.

Congratulating Rashid, Omar Abdullah, who has been defeated by him, wrote on X: “I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that’s all that matters.”

Advertisement

Omar, who conceded defeat even while counting of votes was underway, congratulated his party colleagues Ruhullah Mehdi and Mian Altaf who won from Srinagar and Anantnag and said; “I’m sorry I won’t be joining them in the Lok Sabha but I’m sure both of them will do an amazing job representing the people of J&K.”

Tarigami said: “Government should take immediate steps to ensure the release of detained Engineer Rashid.”

Omar also congratulated the National Conference (NC) rebel and an independent Haji Haneefa who has won the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat.

Haneefa belongs to Kargil where the entire NC district unit had resigned in protest against denial of the party ticket to him.

Accepting her defeat midway during counting of votes for Anantnag seat, Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X: “Winning & losing is part of the game & won’t deter us from our path.”

After winning the election, Ruhullah Mehdi of NC wrote on X: “A big thank you to the people of Srinagar, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Shopian and Budgam for this mandate and faith in me. I am humbled and I am aware of the responsibility that this mandate brings with it. You have spoken democratically and spoken against the decisions of Aug 5, 2019. From here on it is my responsibility to take your voice to the Parliament and to the people of the rest of India.”

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, whose candidates were supported by the BJP but lost, wrote on X: “The rejection of dynastic politics and the defeat of the former two Chief Ministers of J&K is a resounding message, and we acknowledge the desire for change.”

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone, who came at number 3 in Baramulla, wrote: “I wanted to make a difference. I thought we should be empowered economically, socially and politically to be able to make a difference and be counted. We had suffered a lot in the past 30 yrs and been robbed of all our dignity. The people’s mandate is supreme. I accept the people’s mandate with all humility.”