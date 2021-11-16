Kartarpur Sahib Corridor re-opens tomorrow for Sikh pilgrims, after closure due to Covid in March, 2020

The Government has decided to resume operations of the Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow keeping in view the improved Covid-19 situation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said today.

The operations at the Corridor were suspended since 16th March, 2020 on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. Shri Kartapur Sahib is a place of devotion for crores of Indians.

Showing sensitivity towards the Sikh community’s sentiments, the Government’s decision to resume the Corridor operations will benefit a large number of Sikh pilgrims.

The decision has come after a series of review meetings undertaken by Home Affairs Amit Shah with officials to expedite resumption of the operation of the Corridor at an opportune time.

Pilgrimage through the Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be facilitated as per existing procedures and adherence to Covid protocols, MHA said.

India had signed an Agreement with Pakistan on 24 October, 2019 on the modalities for operationalization of the Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor at Zero Point, International Boundary, Dera Baba Nanak.

Representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Home Affairs along with representatives of the Government of Punjab were present during the signing ceremony.

The Union Cabinet had passed a resolution on 22 November, 2018 to celebrate the historic occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Devji in a grand and befitting manner, throughout the country and across globe.

In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet had also approved the building and development of the Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to the International Boundary, to facilitate pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, round the year, in a smooth and easy manner.