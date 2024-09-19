Karol Bagh building collapse: 4 people died due to AAP’s negligence, says Raja Iqbal Singh

Leader of the Opposition in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Thursday said due to the AAP-led civic body’s “negligence” four people lost their lives after a five-story building collapsed in the Bapa Nagar area in Karol Bagh on Wednesday.

Reacting to the incident, Singh said, “The building survey, which was supposed to be conducted before the monsoon, was carried out superficially. Instead of conducting a thorough survey, the MCD administration has deceived the people of Delhi, failing in every aspect of AAP’s governance. Four people lost their lives in Bapa Nagar, Karol Bagh due to AAP’s negligence.”

The LoP in MCD wondered when will Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and local MLA Durgesh Pathak wake up from their “slumber”.

He demanded that the Mayor provide clarity on the building survey and take strict action against the responsible officials.

The LoP in the corporation further said, “Under the guise of eliminating corruption, AAP has become its biggest supporter.”

Calling for appropriate compensation to be given to the families of the victims, Singh also pointed out that even a brief spell of rain leads to waterlogging across the city.

On Wednesday, the police registered a case under section 106 (death by negligence), and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to repairing buildings) of BNS in connection with the tragic incident.

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi also instructed the district magistrate to ensure all necessary support to the victims. She urged the public to report any potential risks of similar incidents to the authorities.