The outcome of the Assembly elections in Karnataka is on the expected lines. The Congress party’s handsome victory has come as a morale booster for the rank and file of the grand old party.

Senior Congress leaders were quick to credit Rahul Gandhi for the party’s victory, saying his ”Bharat Jodo Yatra” reinvigorated the party. But no one can deny that it was the local Congress leadership, led by old war horse and former chief minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, who tirelessly worked for its victory, pitted as they were against well-oiled BJP election machinery.

The two leaders, who were always at loggerheads, made a common cause against the ruling saffron outfit in the state and succeeded in dislodging the Basavaraj Bommai government. Now that the dust has settled on the electoral battle, will they cross swords when the new leader of the Congress legislature party is elected? Since both are contenders for the coveted chief minister’s post, it won’t be easy for the Central Congress leadership or the new Congress legislators to choose the new leader.

Poll analysts say the Congress victory has again demonstrated the party’s ability to field a strong cadre and leadership capable of challenging the BJP, notwithstanding the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are many who claim that the BJP’s tally would have been much lesser had the PM not undertaken a high-decibel campaign by addressing as many as 19 rallies and holding six road shows in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Bommai was quick to concede defeat, saying, “Despite best efforts by the PM and party cadres, we were not up to mark.” But everyone knows what has led to his party’s defeat in the elections.

There were expectations that Bommai would boost the image of the party and the government when he replaced veteran B S Yediyurappa as chief minister. But his tenure too was marked by charges of corruption and nepotism. On top of it, the powerful Lingayat community also gradually started drifting from the BJP and the result is there for all to see.

At the last minute during the electioneering, the BJP sought to strike an emotional chord with the Hindus by highlighting the Congress promise in its manifesto to ban organisations like the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI), if voted to power. Top Congress leaders privately admitted that the mention of the Bajrang Dal could have been avoided. But the party decided not to back down, which might have even led to Muslim consolidation in favour of the grand old party.

As far as the Janata Dal (Secular) is concerned, it was perhaps punching above its weight during the no-holds-barred campaign. It was apparently under the impression that neither Congress nor the BJP would get an absolute majority, in which case, it would play the role of a kingmaker again. However, the party’s performance has left much to be desired.

All eyes will now be on the Assembly elections in some of the key states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana later this year which will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.