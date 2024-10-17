Karnataka to rename ST schools and Raichur Univ after Maharishi Valmiki: Siddaramaiah

In a major decision ahead of the upcoming Karnataka assembly bypolls in November, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Thursday announced that all government residential schools for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the state will be renamed as Maharishi Valmiki Residential Schools and Raichur University will be renamed Maharishi Valmiki University.

The decision was announced by CM Siddaramaiah on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki jayanti.

However, soon after his announcement, the CM office clarified that not all residential schools will be renamed and the decision would apply specifically to all ST residential schools only as part of the state’s initiative to acknowledge and uplift tribal communities.

Siddaramaiah, while speaking to reporters, also stated that the Congress party is ready for the assembly bypolls in Karnataka. He emphasised that the ruling party is well-prepared to face the upcoming by-elections and that all necessary preparations are already underway. “The Congress party is ready for the by-elections. We will face the elections to be held in November effectively, and all preparations are being made,” said Siddaramaiah.

He also called for the Central government’s investigative agencies to function impartially, adding that “all organizations, including the CBI, ED, and IT, which come under the central government, should work impartially and not in favor of any political party.”