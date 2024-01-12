Karnataka: Three arrested in Haveri gang rape incident, Opposition targets state government

Three persons have been arrested in Karnataka’s Haveri for alleged gang rape, Karnataka police said on Friday.

This comes a day after a group of men barged into the room of a lodge at Hangal in Karnataka’s Haveri district and allegedly thrashed a couple for the ‘crime’ of being together despite practicing different faiths.

As per the police, the woman later said she had been a victim of gang rape.

“The victim’s statement has been recorded under 164 of the CrPC after producing her before the magistrate,” Haveri Superintendent of Police, Anshu Kumar, said.

According to the Haveri police, the victim has accused seven people in her statement, of whom three have already been arrested.

“She has accused seven people in her statement. Three of them have already been arrested. One is in the hospital. The other three are on the run. We will arrest the remaining accused as well,” the SP said.

The incident has sparked outrage, with senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, targeting the Congress-led state government.

Speaking on the incident, Bommai questioned the Chief Minister’s silence over the matter and demanded immediate action.

“Why the CM is quiet on this issue. We are going to take this very seriously and I want the police to act independently and judiciously. They should take immediate action,” Bommai said.

“They have arrested some people but they have not arrested everyone. So, immediate action should be taken and no one should be spared, whether they belong to the ruling party or opposition party,” he added.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urged the state government to conduct a serious inquiry into the matter.

“This is a very serious issue, I request the state government conduct a serious inquiry into the matter and whoever is involved should be arrested,” the Union Minister said.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka slammed the Congress government and alleged that the law and order in the state under the Siddaramaiah government have completely broken down.

“There is no fear in people. The Chief Minister is only thinking of politics and Lok Sabha elections, not of the public,” Ashoka said.

He attacked the Congress government for the “repeat” of such incidents and the “breakdown” of law and order.

“I condemn the Haveri incident, as rape has happened. This kind of incident is recurring in Karnataka. In Belagavi, also, one Dalit lady was insulted. There is no law and order in the state,” Asoka said while speaking to ANI.

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala has also targeted the State Government for its failure on law and order

“The incident of moral policing that came to light in Karnataka in which 7 people like Aftab, Abdul along with an inter-religious couple, entered the room of a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl, beat them up, made a video and posted it on the streets. Pushed. Another serious issue has come up in this, the woman has told that she was gang-raped. What kind of attitude is there towards women and law and order in Karnataka, has come to the fore today. People who scream and fight for women Why is there silence among them today?

As per the Police FIR the accused are Aftab Makabul, Madarsab Mohammad, Samiulla and three unidentified men. Three of these men have now been arrested and the Police are on the lookout for the others. They face charges of Rape, unlawful assembly and rioting, criminal intimidation, causing hurt, and assault or criminal force against woman, with the intention to outrage their modesty. All the accused are from Akki Alur in Haveri district.