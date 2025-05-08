Karnataka steps up vigil at vital installations, deports all Pakistanis

Karnataka is strictly following all the guidelines from the Centre, has carried out all the advised security drills, and has placed security personnel on high alert at all sensitive installations and critical infrastructure.

Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that security has been beefed up at all vital installations like dams as part of the national security enhancement protocols. Interacting with media persons at Maddut in Mandya district today, the chief minister said all central guidelines were being complied with.

“We are on high alert across the state. Instructions from the Centre were being followed diligently. Precautionary drills were being carried out to ensure public safety in case of any unforeseen circumstances,” said Siddaramaiah.

All the Pakistani nationals living in Karnataka, except for a few who have sought legal recourse, have already been deported, Siddaramaiah said.

“Almost all Pakistani nationals in Karnataka have been deported,” the Chief Minister said and added, “Only a few individuals, particularly in Mysuru, have taken the legal route by approaching the courts. Other than those cases, the deportation process has been effectively carried out.”

When pressed further, the Chief Minister said that he did not have any information about the number of such Pakistani persons still in the state.

When asked about the organisation of special prayers in temples coming under the Muzrai Department, the Chief Minister said Tourism Minister Ramalinga Reddy had taken the decision in consultation with him.

On Friday, there will be special prayers held at mosques in the state for the wellbeing of the army personnel.

The Karnataka government is also planning to take out a unity march in support of the soldiers, to honour the soldiers who participated in Operation Sindoor. The unity march will be led by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. He will lead the march under national tricolour in Bengaluru on Friday.

All senior government officials, including the Chief Minister and cabinet ministers, are expected to participate in the procession, which aims to express collective gratitude and support for the armed forces.