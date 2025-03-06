Karnataka ropes in German firm for improving eyecare in rural regions

The Karnataka government on Thursday entered into an agreement with ZEISS India, the German manufacturer of optical systems and optoelectronics, to improve the eye-care operations in rural areas of the state.

An MoU was signed between the Karnataka government and ZEISS India on Thursday for running Vidya Drishti Program.

As part of the launch programme, a mobile eye screening unit will be screening 532,000 school children aged 5 to 16, and provide prescription glasses to those in need. In addition to this, approx.600,000 underprivileged population aged above 39 also will be screened as part of this drive.

The company and the government will also initiate a skill-building programme for the eye-care professionals in the region. The objective is to foster professional development, provide career advancement opportunities and ensure best patient outcomes in the Kalaburagi district.

Speaking at the event, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge said, “There is an urgent need to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, where access to quality eye care remains a challenge. This collaboration between ZEISS India and the Government of Karnataka marks a significant step toward bridging this gap.”

He further said, “Good vision is essential for a child’s education and overall development, and through the Vidya Drishti Project, we aim to ensure that over 500,000 schoolchildren receive the critical eye care they need. Additionally, by extending this initiative to benefit nearly 600,000 underprivileged adults in Kalaburagi, we are taking a holistic approach to eye health. I deeply appreciate ZEISS India’s dedication to this cause and am confident that this initiative will have a lasting positive impact on the lives of many in our district.”

He said a child’s ability to see clearly should not be a privilege. “It should be their right!. A child who cannot see clearly cannot learn effectively,” Kharge said.

“The government of Karnataka remains committed in its mission to eliminate preventable blindness and ensure accessible eye-care for all. Our ‘Asha Kirana’ initiative has already made significant strides in delivering eye-care services directly to our citizens’ doorsteps. This collaboration with ZEISS India further strengthens our efforts, bringing advanced vision care to the children of Kalaburagi. By integrating innovative technologies and comprehensive screening programs, we aim to foster a future where every child has the clarity of vision they deserve,” said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Miguel Gonzalez Diaz, Managing Director, ZEISS India said, “At ZEISS, we remain committed to making quality eye care accessible to all. Through this initiative, we aim to positively impact the lives of children in rural areas by providing essential vision care support. Clear vision is fundamental to education and overall development, and we are humbled to contribute to this initiative that enables optical solutions for children, empowering them to learn, grow, and thrive.”

“By focusing on eye-care in rural regions, we aim to address a critical healthcare need and improve the quality of life for our people. Such initiatives not only provide immediate medical benefits but also contribute to the long-term development of our healthcare infrastructure and professional expertise in the state,” said Minister for Medical Education, Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil.

Earlier in November 2024, during the inauguration of ZEISS India Global Capability Center, the Company had expressed its interest to collaborate with the Government to extend affordable eye care to rural and underserved regions of the State. The vision is now being achieved through this MoU, which further strengthens this commitment, translating the initial vision into a tangible, impactful initiative.