Karnataka political leaders laud Army’s strike on Pak terror camps in one voice

Cutting across party lines, political leaders from Karnataka congratulated the armed forces and extended their full support to the ‘Operation Sindoor’ against the terror apparatus in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, BJP’s state unit president B Y Vijayendra spoke with one voice on the Indian armed forces’ answer to the ghastly and cowardly killing of Indian tourists, including from Karnataka, at Pahalgam by Pakistani terrorists on April 22.

In a post on X, Mr. Siddaramaiah saluted the extraordinary courage and heroic action of the Indian armed forces. “Karnataka joins the nation in expressing unwavering solidarity with our forces. We are proud of your valour, sacrifice, and unflinching commitment to protect our sovereignty. Terror has no place in our land. India will respond with strength and unity,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar hailed the strike as “a befitting reply to the cowardly Pahalgam terror attack” and said the Congress party fully stands with the defence forces. “We are proud of our Defence forces. We salute them for protecting our nation. The Congress party fully stands behind them, “ he said.

“We cancelled a protest in Raichur against the price rise given the retaliatory attacks. We don’t want to do politics on this issue and we strongly stand behind the defence forces and the government,” Shivakumar said.

Lauding the defence forces, State BJP president Vijayendra said, “With Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army has begun avenging the targeted killings of Hindus in Pahalgam.”

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy directed the Endowment Department Commissioner to organise special prayers in all temples in honour of the Indian army.

The Janata Dal (Secular) also posted a message on X, welcoming the counter-attack and wishing the armed forces safety and success in this mission. “May the Indian Army succeed in this fight against terrorist forces. Along with the unconditional support of its citizens, the entire world stands with India today,” the JD (S) said in the post.