Karnataka hospitals advised to stay vigilant as COVID-19 cases rise

With COVID-19 cases in Karnataka reaching 33 this month, doctors are advising the public to wear masks, sanitize hands, and maintain social distancing in public places. “There is no need to panic, but it’s better to be cautious,” said Dr Mohan of KC General Hospital.

In public places, some residents have already resumed wearing face masks following reports of the virus’s re-emergence. City buses, train stations, and the Bengaluru airport have seen a noticeable uptick in mask usage, reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic.

“Prevention is better than cure,” say health experts, stressing the importance of basic precautions.

Although there is no cause for alarm yet, the number of COVID-19 cases has been gradually increasing in Karnataka. A new strain of the coronavirus that has raised concerns in Singapore and Hong Kong is now being reported in the state.

The rise in infections this month is notable: January saw three cases, February had one, March and April each recorded three cases. However, as May is not yet over, 33 cases have already been confirmed.

In Hoskote, a nine-month-old baby has tested positive and is currently undergoing treatment. The state currently has 16 active cases.

Hospitals across Karnataka have been advised to remain on high alert and closely monitor cases of influenza-like illness and acute respiratory infections.

While the situation is not escalating to pandemic levels, healthcare professionals are urging continued vigilance in public spaces to curb any potential spread.