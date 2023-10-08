Karnataka govt announces compensation of Rs 5 lakh to kin of deceased in fire incident in Attibele

The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased in a major fire incident at a firecracker store in Attibele of Anekal town on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the site of the incident on Saturday night and got the information from the officials.

“Officials said that 13 people died in the accident. I spoke to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the phone about the incident. The family of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each by the government,” Shivakumar said.

Karnataka Deputy CM further said that the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the tragedy. They are also checking whether the fire prevention rules were followed or not.

“In view of approaching Diwali, the police officials have been instructed to take precautionary measures regarding the observance of fire hazard control rules in firecracker shops and godowns across the state,” Shivakumar added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also condoled the accident and said on X, “I was deeply saddened to hear the news that 12 people died in the fire accident that broke out in a firecracker store near Anekal, Bangalore city district. I am going to visit the accident site tomorrow and inspect it. My condolences to the family of the deceased workers.”

According to the fire department officials, several fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire at the site.

“A fire broke out in a firecracker shop suddenly this afternoon. The shop was built right next to the highway. The firework shop was on fire in no time. The warehouse which was next to the firecracker shop also caught fire. The situation is under control,” police said earlier.

According to the damage assessment done by the officials, seven two-wheelers, a container lorry, and three other vehicles were gutted in the fire.

Advertisement