Karnataka Governor clears Bengaluru governance Bill

Now, the restructuring of Bengaluru can officially begin after Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot affixed his signature to the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill that seeks to divide the BBMP into multiple, smaller corporations.

The Bill that was passed by the assembly was returned for clarification, and after they were provided, the governor accepted the Bill paving the way for the restructuring of the administration of Bengaluru that has been growing in all directions.

Now, this paves the way for the creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority, which will supervise and coordinate development and ensure growth as per a coherent plan. The new law also envisages the creation of up to ten city corporations, which are expected to improve administrative efficiency in bringing civic services to the residents.

A key component of the Bill is the empowerment of Ward Committees, which will be the ground-level administrative units for governance delivery. These committees are expected to lead to greater community participation, strengthen political accountability, and ensure a more responsive decision-making.

Besides, it is expected to make the various public service agencies more transparent, inclusive and accountable, whether it is transport, water, electricity, or roads. This move could help evolve better services to the citizens, few resident welfare associations expect. The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill could be a transformative step that can help improve civic management and empower the local communities more.

