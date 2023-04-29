Addressing election meetings in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) of making false promises to the farmers and creating obstructions in the implementation of central schemes for them.

The Congress hardly understood poverty and was “full of negativity”, he said at a largely attended meeting in Bidar.

“Congress will never understand the struggle and pain of the poor. Congress slowed the pace of houses here. They have not seen poverty. Congress is the party that does politics in the name of development and is full of negativity. Congress had only made fake promises to the farmers and people of Karnataka,” the PM said.

“When we started this scheme (Kisan Samman Nidhi), there was a Congress-JDS government here. But they created obstructions in sending the list of the beneficiary farmers. Can you imagine how much hatred Congress-JDS have for the farmers? The state government did not have to spend any money. We were sending money from Delhi. The problem they had was that the money was going directly into the bank accounts of the farmers,” he added.

He also stated that the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had promised loan waivers for the farmers but they were still waiting for the fulfilment of the promises.

“The Centre gave Rs 6,000 and the BJP government in the state added Rs 4,000 extra which benefitted nearly 7 lakh farmers. The Congress government used to deceive farmers with their false promises of loan waiver before every election. They promised in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but the farmers there have not received anything in their accounts. They never benefited from loan waivers. This is the true face of Congress,” he said.

The PM further noted that the upcoming polls in the state would decide its role in India’s journey to becoming a developed nation. “This election is to make Karnataka the number one state in the country. This election is to decide the role of Karnataka in the making of a developed India. India will be developed when every corner of Karnataka is developed,” he said.

“Foreign investment has increased thrice in the state under the BJP regime compared to the Congress regime. The meaning of double-engine government is a double benefit, double speed. When there was no double-engine government in Karnataka, it used to take years to complete small projects,” he added.