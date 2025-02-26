Karnataka: DK Shivakumar reaffirms his loyalty to Congress

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar has strongly denied speculation about his alleged proximity to the BJP, calling it “propaganda.”

His remarks come amid internal party tensions and following reports suggesting a growing divide between him and Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah.

The Congress is already dealing with speculation about senior leader Shashi Tharoor, whose recent statements hinted at possible political alternatives.

Now, Shivakumar’s decision to visit Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation in Coimbatore for Mahashivaratri celebrations has sparked fresh rumors.

However, he dismissed any political undertones, stating, “I am a born Congressman. Rumors about me getting closer to the BJP are just propaganda.”

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Shivakumar elaborated: “There are a lot of rumors being spread as part of a propaganda campaign. Sadhguru visited my home and invited me to the Mahashivaratri celebrations at Isha Foundation.”

“He is from Mysuru, and I appreciate his work. My daughter attended last year’s event, and this time, I have been personally invited. Some people on social media are linking this to the BJP, but that is completely baseless,” he said.

He further clarified that his recent Mahakumbh pilgrimage to Prayagraj was also a personal religious visit and had nothing to do with politics.

“I have faith in all religions. Just because I visit religious places does not mean I am leaning towards the BJP,” he asserted.

Despite these clarifications, political observers believe Shivakumar’s outreach to Sadhguru, who is known to have strong connections with the BJP leadership, sends a subtle message.

His visit has gained attention, especially in the backdrop of Tharoor’s perceived proximity to the BJP.

However, Shivakumar firmly denied any intention of switching parties.

“Congress is a historic and noble party with its own legacy and culture. Some individuals may make impulsive decisions, but that does not affect the party. Leaders may come and go, but the party remains permanent.”

The Karnataka Congress has been grappling with ongoing power struggle rumors between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. While both leaders have consistently denied any rift, their political activities continue to fuel speculation.

A few days ago, Shivakumar publicly declared Siddaramaiah as the “undisputed leader” of both the party and the government.

He also urged his supporters to stop demanding he be made Chief Minister, stating, “This is between me and the Congress party.”

Despite his clear stance, speculation persists within the party about a potential leadership change.

Shivakumar, however, remains focused on leading Congress to victory in the 2028 assembly elections, reaffirming his commitment to the party.

With Congress leaders navigating internal challenges, Shivakumar’s denials may not fully silence the political buzz but for now, he remains firm in his allegiance to the party.