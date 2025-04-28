Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar questions ban on religious symbols in Railway exams

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday took a swipe at the BJP-led central government with an insinuation that it cared little for religious Hindu symbols when he demanded the lifting of the ban on religious symbols like Mangalsutra and Janivara iDK Shivkumar

in the Railway examinations.

And in a direct attack on its alleged hypocrisy, the Congress leader asserted that the BJP says one thing and does another.

“It is not correct that the Centre has disallowed mangalasutra and janivara in Railways examinations; they should revoke it,” Shivakumar demanded. The new restrictions do not make sense, he said, and added that if they had doubts, they can always inspect and check, but putting a ban on them is not correct, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

“Ear studs, nose studs, mangalasutra, janivara, bindi, and ududaara are all religious symbols. They are free to examine them for any concealed electronic gadgets, but it is not correct to ban them. People should oppose this,” Shivakumar said, indicating which way he would lean in, if the people protest against this ban.

When asked by media persons on price rise and Congress protests at Belagavi, Shivakumar said that “We have organised a protest rally in Belagavi to create awareness about price rise caused by the Centre and to protest measures that were causing inflation. Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, and I will take part in this protest rally. We will hold these protests in all the district headquarters.”

Chiding the BJP for its protest against the price hike effected by the state government, Shivakumar said that in fact, even the local BJP must direct its protest against the Centre and not the state government. “It is the Centre which is responsible for the increase in prices of essential items,” the Deputy Chief Minister added.