The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced a financial package of Rs 1,610 Crore to provide relief to various sections of the society amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The relief package will benefit farmers, small and medium enterprises, handloom weavers, flower growers, dhobis or washermen, barbers, auto and taxi drivers among other daily wage earners who suffered huge losses due to the prolonged lockdown, which has been extended twice since April 15 and May 4 till May 17.

A one time compensation of Rs 5,000 will be provided to washermen, barbers, Auto and taxi drivers, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed.

Construction workers will receive Rs 3,000 in addition to the Rs 2,000 received earlier.

This one-time compensation of Rs 5000 will be given to 2,30,000 barbers, 775,000 drivers and others. Also around 60,000 washermen will get the benefit.

“COVID-19 has not only affected farmers, but also affected the service professionals such as barbers and washermen (dhobis) both in urban and rural areas. The government has decided to provide a one-time compensation of Rs 5,000 each to benefit about 60,000 washermen and about 2,30,000 barbers,” Chief Minister Yediyurappa was quoted as sying by NDTV.

“As growers have destroyed their flowers in 11,687 hectares due to lack of demand during the lockdown, Rs 25,000 compensation per hectare will be given to those who suffered crop loss to the extent of 1 hectare,” said Yediyurappa.

A separate relief package will be announced soon to farmers and growers of vegetables and fruits as they too suffered huge amount of losses due to the lockdown, said the chief minister on the occasion.

The state government will also deposit Rs 2000 to bank accounts of handloom weavers. This will benefit about 4,000 weavers in the state.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will have a two-month waiver on electricity bills. Electricity bills of large industries will be deferred for two months.

Further, Yediyurappa said the state government has sent around 1 lakh people in 3500 buses and trains, back to their home towns. “I have also appealed to the migrant workers to stay as the construction work has resumed now,” he added.

Meanwhile, reeling under severe cash crunch in COVID-19 times, the beleaguered Karnataka government on Tuesday stopped additional Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners retrospectively from January 1.

Karnataka has so far reported 671 cases of Coronavirus and 29 deaths.