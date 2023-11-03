Karnataka: 5 killed after motorcycle collided with truck in Kalaburagi

Five people, including two children, died after a two-wheeler collided with a truck near Balluragi village in Kalaburagi on Thursday, an official said.

According to SP Kalaburagi, A Srinivasulu, all five people died after a motorcycle collided with a truck near Balluragi Village in Kalaburagi District.

“A case has been registered at Afzalpur Police Station in Kalaburagi district,” stated A Srinivasulu.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

