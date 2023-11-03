Karnataka: 5 killed after motorcycle collided with truck in Kalaburagi

6 die in accident in Sangrur as car gets sandwiched between trucks
All the occupants died on the spot. In fact, the people had to use gas cutters to get the bodies out of the vehicle
Five people, including two children, died after a two-wheeler collided with a truck near Balluragi village in Kalaburagi on Thursday
According to SP Kalaburagi, A Srinivasulu, all five people died after a motorcycle collided with a truck near Balluragi Village in Kalaburagi District.
“A case has been registered at Afzalpur Police Station in Kalaburagi district,” stated A Srinivasulu.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
