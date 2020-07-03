A face-off between the Uttar Pradesh Police and gangsters took place at the wee hours of Friday in which eight policemen, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were killed.

The police team had gone to nab a gangster named Vikas Dubey and his gang, who were hidden in Bikru village in Kanpur. The Village is nearly 150 km from the state capital, Lucknow, where the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sits.

The shocking incident has surfaced the wanted criminal in nearly ’60 cases’ Vikas Dubey back in the news and his criminal acts, especially in the early 2000s, which are being discussed the most.

According to the reports, Vikas Dubey who is currently in his 50s was got to know about the police raid and had made plans to counter the force.

The police headed to nab the criminal and his gang after a report of an attempt to murder against the criminal was filed in a police station in Bikru village.

In an attempt to stop the force, the gangsters had blocked the road by placing a giant JCB bulldozer. The police personnel went to remove the blockade when the gangsters launched an attack on them from the rooftops.

Eight police personnel were killed while seven were injured in the surprise attack.

Who is gangster Vikas Dubey?

The criminal journey of the gangster Vikas Dubey began in 1990 with the case of murder. After this, a number of cases including murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting were registered against the gangster.

A sensational murder case against Dubey is of Santosh Shukla, a Kanpur BJP leader in 2001.

It was reported that Vikas Dubey had chased Santosh Shukla and shot him inside a police station. At the time of incidence, the BJP government was in power in the state and the current Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the Chief Minister of the state.

However, Dubey had surrendered to the police in 2002 and was acquitted of the charges.

Vikas Dubey is reportedly having political links and was also a member of a political party in the past. Board has also been seen in the village at a construction site where Vikas Dubey is mentioned as a ‘Zila Panchayat member’.

He allegedly keeps an armed group of henchmen with him.

Vikas Dubey is also named in another high-profile case of Siddheshwar Pandey, the principal of Tarachand Inter College in 2000.