Principal of Kanpur’s GSVM Medical College Arti Dave Lalchandani was removed from her position by the Uttar Pradesh government after her video where she was seen making controversial remarks against Muslims went viral last week.

In the video Lalchandani was heard calling the Muslims as terrorists who deserve to be put in jail and tortured. She also accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of indulging in appeasement politics. “They are terrorists, we are exhausting our resources on them. We are extending our hospitality to these terrorists. Yogi (chief minister) should have given a clear order that they would not be treated here.”

In March, an event of Islamic missionary movement, Tablighi Jamaat held at Nizamuddin in Delhi had emerged as first COVID-19 hotspot.

In the video that surfaced on social media on Sunday, Lalchandani complains that district magistrate suppressed her for bringing this issue up because he takes order from Yogi Adityanath. “I am writing to the Union health minister (also her batchmate at medical college) Harsh Vardhan because no one listens to me and continues to extend hospitality.”

The Indian Express reports, the action was taken after Kanpur District Magistrate Brahm Dev Tiwari submitted his report on the controversy to Principal Secretary (Medical Education) Rajneesh Dube.

Following the controversy, Lalchandani held a press conference where she alleged that the video was morphed by a local journalist in Kanpur who has been allegedly trying to use it to extort money and receive administrative favours. She further claimed that she did not use words Tablighi or Muslims in the video, Lalchandani had said she would get an FIR registered against the journalist for filming the video and blackmailing her.

She has been transferred to Jhansi where she will serve as principal of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, reported The Indian Express.