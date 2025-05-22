Kanimozhi-led delegation begins Op Sindoor global outreach tour, sets out on 5-nation visit

An all-party delegation led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Thursday left for a five-nation visit as part of India’s diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor with a brief to further expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and foster international solidarity against terrorism.

The delegation will visit Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain to project the country’s resolute approach to combat terrorism in all its forms.

Asserting that the primary objective of the visit is to communicate India’s unified stand on terrorism and counter misinformation being spread globally, Ms Kanimozhi said: “Our objective is to take the message of India to different countries, to explain what has happened here, and to make the world understand the truth. We have to resolve this problem, and the world has to stand together against terrorism.”

Asserting that the biggest issue is terrorism, Ms Kanimozhi underlined: “We lost 26 lives to terrorism, and we want to talk about what happened and what is happening in this country because of terrorism.…..the truth has to be told.”

“The most important thing is that all of us stand together when it comes to the security and sovereignty of this country. I think there is no difference of opinion on that,” she further added.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Prem Chand Gupta, also a part of the Kanimozhi-led delegation, said: “The agenda is clear. We have to expose Pakistan’s false propaganda.”

Another member of the delegation, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, said that the aim is to isolate Pakistan, which is a supporter of terror acts against India.

“We will tell the world about all the incidents from the Pahalgam terrorist attack to Operation Sindoor,” Rajeev Rai said.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, also a part of the delegation, exuded confidence that the World community would show solidarity with India’s stand.

The all-party delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and the one led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde have already embarked on their respective 5-nation visits on Wednesday.

While the delegation led by Sanjay Jha is visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore, the one led by Shrikant Shinde is on a visit to the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone.