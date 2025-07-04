Kangna Ranaut under criticism for her absence from worst hit Mandi parliamentry constituency by rain ravage

Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, has come under criticism for her continued absence from flood-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in her own Mandi parliamentary constituency.

As the state reels under the impact of torrential rains and devastating cloudbursts, questions are being raised about her lack of on-ground involvement in relief and rescue operations.

With over 69 deaths reported and hundreds displaced due to widespread damage in Mandi and surrounding regions, locals and opposition leaders have called on the newly elected MP to personally visit affected areas and show solidarity with the victims.

Critics argue that despite being vocal on national issues, Ranaut has so far failed to engage with the urgent crisis unfolding in her home state. Social media users and political commentators have also taken note of her silence on the matter.

Faced with backlash, Kangna Ranaut and even the Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressing dissapointment over her absence from Mandi parliamentry constituency, she however blamed him.

Taking to social media she posted on X, ” It is heartbreaking to see massive flood devastaion in Himachal almost every year now. I tried reaching flood-affected areas in Seraj and other areas in Mandi, but was advised by respected leader of opposition Shri @jairam thakurbjo ji to wait until the connectivity to the affected areas are restored. Red alert is issued by Mandi DC today as well. Awaiting authorities’ approval on the same, will be there soonest possible. Thanks,” states her post.

A day before on Thursday, respondi to reporters in Mandi on Kangna Ranaut’s absence, Jai Ram Thakur refusing to comment much on it, however said, “ We are here to die and live with the people of Mandi. We care about them. Those who don’t care, I don’t want to comment on them.”

Thakur emphasized that Mandi is one of the worst-affected districts this monsoon, with over 69 deaths reported across the state, 110 injured, and 37 still missing. Seraj and Dharampur areas, part of Mandi district, have suffered massive infrastructural losses, with hundreds displaced and dependent on state-led relief operations.

Jai Ram Thakur, who represents the Seraj Assembly constituency, has been actively visiting flood-hit areas, reviewing rescue and relief work, and coordinating with officials on ground. He praised the efforts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration for their tireless work amid difficult terrain and weather.

The absence of Kangana Ranaut—who won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general elections—has not only become a political flashpoint but has also triggered strong reactions on social media. Many users questioned her silence on the issue and lack of presence in affected villages. So far, the MP has not made any public appearance or issued a formal statement regarding the ongoing crisis.

With public pressure mounting, many now await whether Kangana Ranaut will respond to the demand to visit her constituency and take stock of the situation firsthand.

