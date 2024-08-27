Kangana Ranaut should be expelled from BJP: UP Cong chief

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has demanded expulsion of Bollywood star and MP Kangana Ranaut from the BJP for her anti- farmer statement.

Taking aim at the BJP, he said that just yesterday, in her statement, MP Kangana Ranaut insulted the protest organized by the farmers of the country last year and said that rapes were taking place and dead bodies were being hanged during the farmers’ movement.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Ajay Rai claimed that this will be considered not just the statement of Kangana Ranaut but the statement of the entire government as an MP.

Advertisement

“Kangana Ranaut abused the farmer brothers of the entire country,” he claimed.

He said that India has been an agricultural country since the beginning and farmers are the backbone of this country. The biggest base of our economy is farmers and farming. But unfortunately, for more than ten years, the farmers of the country have to struggle for their rights and have to face bullets. After all, farmers are also the builders of our country, he added.

Ajay Rai said that along with industries, agriculture also has a special contribution in the development of a country.

“On one hand, the Modi government tried unsuccessfully to impose three black laws, while on the other hand it cheated the farmers in the name of support price. Even today Annadata is fighting for their rights. They are dying , but the central government does not care,” he alleged.

UP Congress president demanded that the BJP should expel Kangana Ranaut from the party for her statement.