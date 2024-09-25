Kangana Ranaut retracts statement on farm laws, clarifies it was a personal opinion

Kangana’s ‘Emergency’ still in troubled waters: Chandigarh court issues notice
Chandigarh District Court issues notice to Kangana following a complaint for allegedly maligning the image of Sikhs in 'Emergency.'
Kangana, who had earlier suggested that the three contentious laws should be reintroduced, clarified that her views were personal and did not represent the official stance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 25, 2024 2:40 pm
Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie ‘Emergency’, recently looked back at her younger self as she shared a video from the music launch of her film 'Woh Lamhe'.
The CBFC has issued a U/A certificate for 'Emergency' and suggested cuts, disclaimers, and fact-checking for certain scenes.
