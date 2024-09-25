Kangana Ranaut retracts statement on farm laws, clarifies it was a personal opinion

BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday retracted her recent comments regarding the farm laws, which were repealed by the Centre after her party distances itself from her views.

Kangana, who had earlier suggested that the three contentious laws should be reintroduced, clarified that her views were personal and did not represent the official stance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I have to keep in mind that I am not just an artist but also a BJP worker. My opinions should not be personal and should be the party’s stand. I regret and take my words back if my comments have disappointed anyone,” she said.

The controversy erupted when a video of her comments on the farm laws went viral on social media platforms. In a damage control exercise,later, the party leader Gaurav Bhatia issued a clarification, distancing the party from Kangana’s statement.

“On social media platforms, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s statement on the farm bills, which were withdrawn by the central government, is going viral. I want to make it clear that this statement is a personal statement of her’s. Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to make such a statement on behalf of BJP, and it doesn’t depict BJP’s view on the farm bills. We disapprove of this statement,” he said. Replying to the Bhatia’s statement later, Kangana stated, “Absolutely, my views on farmers laws are personal and they don’t represent the party’s stand on those Bills. Thanks.”

This is not the first time the actor-politician has stoked a controversy. Earlier last month, she had said that a Bangladesh-like situation could have erupted had the central government not taken strong measures. Those remarks also met with sharp criticism from the Opposition parties and the Mandi MP was reprimanded by her party.