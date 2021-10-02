Kamal Nath and Arvinder Lovely meet Sonia Gandhi over MP situation

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely met party interim president Sonia Gandhi in separate meetings at 10 Janpath on Friday evening. According to sources, Kamal Nath apprised Sonia Gandhi to the current political situation in the state.

Kamal Nath also apprised the party president about the Congress’ strategy for the by-elections in the state. The by-elections in Madhya Pradesh to Khandwa Lok Sabha and three assembly seats are to be held on October 30.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra met Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi in view of the upcoming elections. Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Further, regarding Arvinder Singh Lovely’s meeting with the Congress chief, it is being speculated that soon he can be given some new responsibility in the party.

According to sources, the party might be convening the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting soon.

According to sources, Congress has decided to convene the CWC meeting as per the demand of the group of 23 (G-23) leaders. The party will soon declare a date for the meeting, sources said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad is a part of the G-23 Congress leaders who had written a strongly worded letter to interim party president Sonia Gandhi last year, demanding a complete overhaul of the party.

The Congress has decided to convene the CWC meeting after Ghulam Nabi Azad’s letter to Sonia Gandhi came and Kapil Sibal’s press conference took place amid the ongoing political fiasco within the party’s Punjab unit.

(With IANS inputs)