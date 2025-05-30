Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Thug of Life’ faces ‘ban’ in Karnataka

Southern superstar Kamal Haasan continues to remain unapologetic and asserts that he will remain so for his remarks against the Kannada language, which now threaten to escalate into a campaign to boycott his films in Karnataka.

The first victim of the Kannada activists’ fury, with even the film fraternity now standing with the language warriors, is set to be the latest Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Thug Life’.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Friday announced banning actor Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film ‘Thug Life’ in protest against his controversial remarks about the Kannada language and his refusal to apologise.

KFCC representative Sa Ra Govindu said that the decision to ban the release of the Kamal Haasan-starrer film was taken to express solidarity with Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other pro-Kannada organisations.

“We are bound to yield under pressure. Even Karnataka Rakshana Vedike was present when the decision was taken. We have to follow whatever they ask for. They will also speak about it. Kamal Haasan has not used the term ‘sorry’ anywhere. We will certainly not release the film. KFCC stands with Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organisations,” Govindu said.

KFCC president M Narasimhalu said Kamal Haasan must apologise if he wants his film released.

“Many Kannada groups had called for a ban on his movie. So, we met and deliberated over the matter and decided that he should make an apology. We are unanimous in our belief that what he did was wrong, and we are trying to meet and talk to him,” Narasimhalu said.

There is a near consensus among political parties across the spectrum on Kamal Haasan’s controversial remark, “Kannada is born out of Tamil,” made during a promotional event in Chennai last week. They believe it was wrong and that he must retract the statement and apologise.

Both Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah and BJP state unit president BS Vijayendra objected to his remarks, stating that the actor should not interfere in matters of history about which he has little knowledge.

On Thursday, a complaint was also filed against Kamal Haasan in Bengaluru, demanding legal action against him.