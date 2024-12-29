‘Kalpwas’ to witness confluence of restraint, meditation and penance in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh

The confluence of penance, meditation, and restraint is flowing at the largest religious and cultural gathering at the Sangam coast of Prayagraj.

This stream of devotion and spirituality, known as ‘Kalpwas’, will begin with the bath on Paush Purnima on January 13, 2025. ‘Kalpwas’ represents a sacred retreat, a period of intense spiritual discipline, and a devoted dwelling in the pursuit of higher consciousness.

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has made elaborate arrangements for Kalpwasis’ stay during the Maha Kumbh.

The banks of the Ganga will be filled with over 7 lakh Kalpwasis during the Maha Kumbh, the world’s largest spiritual and cultural event. The event showcases various aspects of knowledge, devotion, and meditation. Along with the grandeur of the Akharas, the ‘triveni’ of meditation, penance, and restraint by the Kalpvasis also flows here. There has been a rise in the number of Kalpwasis who perform meditation in freezing temperatures, setting up tent camps on the banks of the Ganga and Yamuna for an entire month starting from Paush Purnima.

Vivek Chaturvedi, ADM, Maha Kumbh, stated here on Sunday that the administration has made arrangements for about 7 lakh Kalpwasis. These devotees are being settled with consideration to their age and condition in approximately 900 bighas across various sectors of the fair.

Tents have been set up near the Ganga banks for those performing Kalpwas, ensuring they don’t have to walk long distances every morning to bathe in the river. Cleanliness has been given top priority in the Kalpwasis’ camps.

The UP government is giving the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh a divine, grand, and clean appearance. Special arrangements are being made for cleanliness throughout the entire fair area.

According to Abhinav Pathak, SDM, Mela, cleanliness is a top priority in the camps of Kalpwasis, who are settling in various sectors. Colour-coded dustbins will be placed in the Kalpwasis camps, with separate bins for dry and wet waste. Additional dustbins will be provided along the banks of the Ganga to prevent any garbage accumulation.

Kalpvasis will be urged not to use single-use plastic in the camps, and posters will be displayed outside all camps to encourage this practice.

The month of Magh, during which Kalpwasis observe Kalpwas on the banks of Ganga, is a time of severe cold temperatures. To protect the elderly Kalpwasis from the cold wave conditions, the administration is taking several precautions. Pathak mentioned that arrangements will be made to light bonfires outside the Kalpwasis’ camps, providing them warmth and protection from the harsh weather.