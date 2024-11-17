Kailash Gahlot’s resignation exposes corruption in AAP: Yadav

In a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following the resignation of Minister Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Sunday described it as an exposé of the party’s involvement in corruption.

He further likened AAP to a sinking ship, claiming its ministers and MLAs are either being jailed or abandoning the party due to fear of the Enforcement Directorate.

The Congress leader pointed out that in his resignation letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot cited the AAP government’s failure to clean the polluted Yamuna River—a long-standing issue highlighted by the Congress.

Yadav also referred to Gahlot’s mention of the controversial ‘Sheesh Mahal,’ asserting that it corroborates the Delhi Congress’ allegations of corruption and misgovernance within AAP’s leadership.

Criticizing Kejriwal’s silence over the resignation, Yadav remarked, “It is clear that Kailash Gahlot can reveal many secrets. That is why the national convener and former CM avoided addressing the resignation, leaving an MLA to respond instead. This clearly demonstrates Kejriwal’s fear and his attempt to dodge accountability.”

Yadav added, “Gahlot has struck the final nail in AAP’s survival by admitting, ‘Instead of fighting for the people’s rights, we have been pursuing our own political agenda.”