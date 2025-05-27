Kadapa Mahanadu in gratitude to Rayalaseema: Naidu

Accusing the previous regime of YSRCP of unleashing violence, corruption, and irregularities, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the party’s annual conclave or Mahanadu being currently held in Kadapa was a gesture of gratitude to the people of Rayalaseema and an affirmation of the party’s commitment to develop the area.

Kadapa is the family domain of arch rival and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. But last year, the TDP managed to win seven of the ten seats here. Pointing out that there was political calm in Kadapa after YSRCP’s dismal electoral performance, Naidu expressed the hope that soon the TDP will win all ten seats, indicating the end of Reddy’s dominance.

Advertisement

The TDP’s three-day-long Mahanadu at Kadapa began on Tuesday. Addressing a huge gathering, Naidu said, “Each Mahanadu in the past has taken place in intense political climates, but this year’s Mahanadu in Kadapa is being held in a calm and peaceful atmosphere, signalling a new chapter for the region.”

Advertisement

Incidentally, Rayalaseema has a history of factionalism, which has led to many incidents of bloodshed in the past. However, Naidu indicated with the defeat of YSRCP chief, the area has become peaceful and signalled the end of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s politics. “TDP has made historic inroads in Kadapa, winning seven Assembly seats and with more effort and unity, victory in all 10 constituencies is within reach,” said Naidu.

Reddy is one of the three YSRCP MLAs who retained their seats in Kadapa.

Naidu went on to say, “This Mahanadu is not just a political gathering but a gesture of gratitude to the people of Rayalaseema for their trust and support, reaffirming the party’s commitment to the region’s development.”

While praising TDP workers for their resilience, he slammed the Reddy’s regime saying, “The previous government ran a regime of murder politics – filing false and illegal cases, misusing institutions and arresting leaders to silence the voice of democracy. Despite such adversity, TDP workers stood firm and their spirit of resistance deserves heartfelt congratulations.”

He assured that those responsible for corruption would not be spared and that justice would be delivered.

On the occasion, the party’s general secretary Nara Lokesh also introduced the six formulas aimed at empowering the party cadres, women, youth and farmers.