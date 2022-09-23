K Raja Prasad Reddy elected president of Indian Newspaper Society

K Raja Prasad Reddy (Sakshi) has been elected president of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for the year 2022-23. He succeeded Mohit Jain of the Economic Times.

Rakesh Sharma (Aaj Samaj) is the new Deputy President, M V Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhumi Arogya Masika) the Vice-President and Tanmay Maheshwari (Amar Ujala) is the Treasurer of the Society for the year 2022-23.

Mary Paul is the Secretary General of the Society.

The 83rd Annual General Meeting of the Indian Newspaper Society – an apex body of publishers of newspapers, magazines and periodicals in the country – was held through video conference on Friday.

In his address at the meeting, the outgoing president of the Indian Newspaper Society Mohit Jain said, “I am proud to say that our Society continues to thrive and achieve its goals. Last year has been a successful year as we have, slowly but steadily, came out of the clutches of Covid pandemic and its economic effects.”

The Indian newspaper industry’s growth will depend on futuristic and strategic thinking of newspaper publishers for up-gradation, technology adoption and competence building in their manpower and reach, he said.

He further said that the Print industry also needs to emphasise on quality and credible journalism as advertisers have started to prefer their brands to be associated with credible news sources which is a positive trend.

“The Indian Print Industry is also saddled with the double whammy of shortage of newsprint and on the other hand the prices of imported as well as indigenous newsprints have risen to an all-time high level which has created enormous financial burden on the publishers. In view of the severe crises in the Newspaper industry due to the effects of COVID-19, digital media, shortage of Newsprint, price rise and Rupee depreciation impacting the price of imported Newsprint, I request the Government for the withdrawal of residual 5% customs duty on imported newsprint,” he said.

“Even though the Press is regarded as one of the pillars of democracy there are instances where the Press in India faces difficulties. Injunction and defamation suits are some of the common ways of censorship. The Society has, from time to time, taken up such issues and urged the authorities to deal sternly in these matters to ensure security and protection to the Press,” Jain added.