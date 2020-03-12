A day after joining the BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia met senior leaders of BJP Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh on Thursday and exchanged views on various issues.

“Met Jyotiraditya Scindia ji. I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh,” wrote Amit Shah, who had accompanied the former senior Congress leader to his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Met Shri @JM_Scindia ji. I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP's resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh.

After meeting Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajanth Singh said in a tweet, “Met Jyotiraditya Scindia today. I welcome him to the BJP. His joining will help in further strengthening the party. I extend my best wishes to him in all his endeavours.”

Met with Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia today. I welcome him to the BJP. His joining will help in further strengthening the party. I extend my best wishes to him in all his endeavours.

The former Congress leader described the meeting at the residence of the defence minister as a “courtesy call”. After quitting the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of its president JP Nadda and slammed his former party for “denying reality” and “not acknowledging” new thoughts and new leadership. Jyotiraditya Scindia has been named as the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh and will file his nomination for the elections on March 13.

In a dramatic political twist, Scindia joined BJP on Wednesday as he admitted that Congress party is not what it used to be.

Scindia pointed out the flaws in his previous party as he said, “Today’s Congress party is not what it used to be.” He went on to say that the dreams and aspirations he had for Madhya Pradesh after Congress won the 2018 Assembly elections have been shattered since issues like farmer loans and unemployment still persisted. “In the last 18 months, all my dreams have been shattered, promises to farmers have not been fulfilled. Mandsaur victims have not got justice… among poll, the promise was a monthly allowance which hasn’t been fulfilled.”