Jyotiraditya Scindia meets leading industrialists to promote investment in North East

A meeting was held under the chairpersonship of Union Minister for Communications and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia to promote investment in the North Eastern Region.

The Minister held a series of meetings in Mumbai with leading industrialists, including Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla of Aditya Birla Group, and Tata Sons’ N. Chandrasekaran.

Advertisement

The interactions focused on region-specific growth sectors, including agro-based industries, textiles, and tourism.

Advertisement

At these meeting, Minister Scindia emphasized the Government of India’s strategic vision to position the Northeast as a new growth engine for the country.

“The goal is to integrate the eight states into one unified development goal as India’s growth engine,” he said.

He also underlined the role of public-private partnerships in accelerating sustainable development in the region.

The Minister further shared with the industrialists some of the key initiatives undertaken by MDoNER, which included the formation of a High-Level Task Force with the Chief Ministers of all eight Northeastern states, the establishment of Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) in each state, among others.

Dharmvir Jha, Statistical Advisor Ministry of DoNER, also presented key investment opportunities spanning all eight Northeastern states.

Notably, these meetings were part of the ongoing engagement ahead of the Investment Summit, “Rising Northeast Summit 2025”, scheduled for May 23-24, 2025, at Delhi.

The Rising Northeast Summit 2025 will continue this momentum by bringing together key stakeholders, investors, and policymakers on one platform to unlock the region’s economic potential.

The summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on May 23-24, 2025.