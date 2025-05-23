Justice for Vimal Negi will prevail, corrupt will face action: Jai Ram Thakur

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur welcomed the High Court’s decision to hand over the investigation into the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL) Chief Engineer Vimal Negi to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He said that Vimal Negi would receive justice and the corrupt would be brought to book.

Advertisement

Thakur stated that he had been demanding a CBI inquiry into the case since the beginning and had even raised the matter in the State Assembly.

Advertisement

He accused the government of trying to influence the investigation and pressuring the family not to seek a CBI probe.

Questioning the Chief Minister’s stance, Thakur asked what was wrong with demanding a CBI investigation when the family itself had made the same request.

He alleged corruption in the projects that Vimal Negi was involved in, suggesting that the case should be investigated not only as a suicide but also as a possible murder.

Thakur emphasized that the government’s claims of zero corruption during its tenure were baseless, and said the case exposed a web of organized corruption involving senior leaders and officials.

He also criticized the police for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence instead of collecting it — a move he termed unprecedented in the state’s history.

Expressing satisfaction with the High Court’s decision, Thakur said it would ensure justice for Vimal Negi’s family and bring corrupt individuals to justice.

He asserted that the government’s attempts to shield corrupt officials and manipulate the investigation had failed, and expressed confidence that the CBI investigation would reveal the truth.