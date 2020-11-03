Prime Minister address the people of Bihar on Tuesday during the second phase of the elections in the state.

“Not just the country, Bihar is giving a message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote. This is democracy’s power and every Bihari’s devotion for it. Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds,” PM Modi said.

“Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls,” PM Modi said at a public rally in Forbesganj in Araria district.

On his fourth visit to Bihar in the last few weeks, PM said that the state will re-elect the NDA again.

People from all sections of society have joined our rally Forbesganj. Watch. https://t.co/E3X1NyN8g0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2020

“In the last decade, every house in the state of Bihar got electricity and gas connections. Now, from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfill more aspirations of the people of Bihar,” PM said.

“The public cannot be fooled for long, look at what condition the public has put Congress party in… Today they do not even have a total of 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha… people still punish them whenever there’s a chance,” he said.

Attacking the RJD, PM Modi said, “Proponents of “jungle raj” snatched from poor right to vote with culture of booth capturing, NDA restored it.”

“Voter enthusiasm in Bihar amid global pandemic demonstrates deep roots of democracy in India. Lawlessness, extortion losing while development and rule of law winning in Bihar,” he said.

The 94 constituencies which are going to poll on November 3 are in 17 districts.

Bihar elections are being held in three phases October 28, November 3 and 7 November and the results will be declared on November 10.