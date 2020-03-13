Former Tripura Congress chief and head of the royal Manikya dynasty Pradyot Debbarma has said that his cousin Jyotiraditya Scindia’s decision to join the BJP was not the “right option”.

Mr Debbarma, who himself had resigned as the Tripura Congress chief last year, said that Congress leadership seems to be unwilling of giving chance to the young leaders.

“I think all of us should sit together and think of the way ahead as all of us belong to the Congress ideology,” Mr Debbarma told IANS.

“Jumping on to the BJP bandwagon is not the right option. We should sit down and find ways as to how we can contribute for the country in a situation where the Congress leadership seems unwilling to give space to the youth,” he added.

He said all the young leaders in Congress have worked together and “it’s time we should come out with a solution as India needs an effective opposition”.

“I think leaders such as Sachin Pilot (Rajasthan), Ajoy Kumar (Jharkhand) and many others have the capability,” he said.

Former IPS officer and Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar, too had stepped down in August last year and joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Mr Debbarma said if the Congress is not willing to wake up and not ready to fight against the BJP, “then it is important to come out with a new independent centrist party which works for all and without leaning towards one extreme”.

When asked about his Facebook post, where he mentioned that Mr Scindia did not get appointment from Rahul Gandhi’s office, he said, “Scindia had asked for an appointment with Rahul Gandhi’s office five months ago, but he did not get any. And yesterday, Rahul claimed Scindia was one leader who could walk to his residence anytime. He (Rahul Gandhi) should ask his office why Scindia wasn’t given time.”