Judicial commission headed by HC judge to probe Thanur boat accident

A decision to this effect has been taken by the state cabinet on Wednesday.

Statesman News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | May 10, 2023 10:41 pm

The Kerala government has on Wednesday  decided to constitute a judicial commission headed by retired  High Court judge V K Mohanan to investigate the Thanoor boat mishap that claimed 22 lives

A decision to this effect has been taken by the state cabinet which met here on Wednesday. Neelakantan Unni, retired Chief Engineer, Inland Waterways of India, and Suresh Kumar, Chief Engineer, Kerala Waterways and Infrastructure Limited, are the commission members.

Twenty-two people were killed when  a tourist  boat capsized in Poorapuzha river, near the Ottumpuram Thooval Theeram beach ar Thanoor in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Sunday evening

It  is alleged that the boat owner converted a fishing boat for tourist services. Officials said that the boat was operated without a fitness certificate issued for tourist boats.

The police on Tuesday said murder charges were slapped on Nassar, the owner of ‘Atlantic, the  boat that overturned at Thooval Theeram in Thanur  on Sunday. Malappuram SP Sujith Das said the incident has been considered a case of murder and  Nasser has been booked under IPC section 302.

