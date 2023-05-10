Judicial commission headed by HC judge to probe Thanur boat accident

The Kerala government has on Wednesday decided to constitute a judicial commission headed by retired High Court judge V K Mohanan to investigate the Thanoor boat mishap that claimed 22 lives

A decision to this effect has been taken by the state cabinet which met here on Wednesday. Neelakantan Unni, retired Chief Engineer, Inland Waterways of India, and Suresh Kumar, Chief Engineer, Kerala Waterways and Infrastructure Limited, are the commission members.

Twenty-two people were killed when a tourist boat capsized in Poorapuzha river, near the Ottumpuram Thooval Theeram beach ar Thanoor in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Sunday evening

It is alleged that the boat owner converted a fishing boat for tourist services. Officials said that the boat was operated without a fitness certificate issued for tourist boats.

The police on Tuesday said murder charges were slapped on Nassar, the owner of ‘Atlantic, the boat that overturned at Thooval Theeram in Thanur on Sunday. Malappuram SP Sujith Das said the incident has been considered a case of murder and Nasser has been booked under IPC section 302.

