Judge orders suspension of Kalkaji SHO over defiance of court

Incensed by repeated defiance of its order, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Justice Gaurav Rao has ordered Commissioner of Police (CP), Delhi to suspend Station House Officer (SHO), Kalkaji immediately citing the casual investigation in a case of rape under POSCO Act.

Expressing his concern over the investigation being carried out in a careless matter, Justice Gaurav said, “No reply has been filed by the Investigating officer (SHO, Kalkaji). Neither the victim has been produced before the court, considering the numerous orders passed by this court in the last almost one month.”

He even expressed his displeasure over the non appearance of anyone on behalf of SHO Kalkaji, in the court on Saturday, during the hearing of the case.

Terming this irresponsible behaviour on the part of the SHO Kalkaji a reflection of his conduct, the judge said, “It is an absolute failure on the part of the SHO, Kalkaji to improve his conduct. Repeated noncompliance with the orders of the court, non-appearance in the court, no filing of the reply, is a fit case where SHO Kalkaji, shall be suspended immediately by the CP Delhi.”

In the order, the Judge also asked the CP to ensure strict disciplinary action be taken against SHO Kalkaji and seek a report within three days.

The matter is said to be of a rape case registered at the Kalkaji Police Station in the year 2017.

According to a source, Sub Inspector Roshan Lal has appeared previously on behalf of the SHO Kalkaji and has filed a reply to the bail application in the matter. However, the victim has not been produced.

On seeking information regarding non-production of the victim to the court, it has been stated by the police that the victim has changed her address and hence they are not able to find her out now.

“It is to be seen that notice of bail application was issued on August 2, and until August 20, the IO had almost 3 weeks’ time to trace the victim, and produce her in the court. But no sincere efforts have been made in this regard. Only lame excuses are being made repeatedly, which is wasting the time of the court. “Justice Gaurav said, adding that the SHO and IO are repeatedly failing to improve their conduct and hence SHO should be suspended.