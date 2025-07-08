JSW Steel’s Narayanposhi mines gets prestigious 5-star award

The Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) of the Union Ministry of Mines has conferred the coveted 5-star award upon JSW Steel’s Narayanposhi iron and manganese mine in Odisha.

This recognition reflects the mine’s exemplary performance in sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and corporate social responsibility, said the steelmaker.

The award was presented during the IBM felicitation ceremony honouring 5-star and 7-star rated mines, held at the Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur.

Gajraj Singh Rathore, Additional Director and Whole-time Director, designated as Chief Operating Officer, JSW Steel Ltd, accepted the award on behalf of the company from Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, in the presence of the Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma.

Also present during the felicitation ceremony were Sauvick Mazumder, Chief Operating Officer, JSW Steel – Odisha; Ram Shankar Sharma, Head of Mines Operations and Projects; Tapan Rath, Mine Manager; and Ms Ankita Singh, Mines Planning.

This recognition underscores JSW Steel’s unwavering commitment to embedding responsible mining practices across its operations. Through leadership in environmental impact reduction, proactive community engagement, and alignment with national sustainable development goals, the Narayanposhi mine continues to set new benchmarks for ethical and forward-looking resource management within India’s mining sector, according to a statement here.