JPC report on Waqf (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in LS on Monday

The report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 aims to bring significant reforms, including digitisation of records, stricter audits, increased transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied Waqf properties.

As per the List of Business of Lok Sabha for Monday, JPC chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal and panel member Sanjay Jaiswal will table the report in the Lower House.

The latest development came days after the JPC that scrutinised the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 submitted its final report on the Bill to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

It may be mentioned here that on January 30, Pal, along with other panel members – Nishikant Dubey, Tejasvi Surya, Jaiswal, and others, – submitted the panel’s report to Birla at his Parliament House office. No Opposition members were present during the handing over of the report.

A meeting between members of the JPC and the Lok Sabha Speaker was held before the submission of the report.

After submitting the report to the Speaker, the JPC chairman lauded the members of the committee for their “significant contribution” to the constitution of the Bill.

Pal said over the last five months, the committee conducted several meetings and met hundreds of delegations across the nation, adding that a report has been made after detailed deliberation and several cross-examinations.

“In the last five months, we conducted 38 meetings, met 250 delegations and members, met former judges, vice-chancellors… Report has been made after detailed deliberations. Today we submitted that report… We did several steady tours and visited several states. All members of the JPC have made their contributions to the formation of the bill. I believe that the bill which was brought with the intention to benefit and for the welfare of the poor, will fulfil it,” he had said.