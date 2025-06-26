JPC Hospital MS report denies sexual assault, says women died during treatment

A report by Medical Superintendent of Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on Thursday denied allegations of sexual assault, physical harm to a woman patient who died while undergoing treatment.

The controversy over a woman patient’s death came following allegations of a sexual assault by a fellow patient.

“A committee of senior doctors/officers was constituted on June 23 at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital to enquire into the matter. As per reports submitted by Medical Superintendent, JPCH, and revealed through medical examination of the victim/patient, no physical or sexual assault was found,” it said.

As per the report received from the Hospital, the patient was found lying in unconscious state on June 21in Sonia Vihar. She was brought to JPCH by Delhi Police and was given proper treatment.

On the next day, she was moved from Casualty Ward to High Dependency Unit (HDU) of JPCH. The patient reportedly went missing from the Ward in the early hours of morning of June 23 and was later found in the Hospital Premises in the afternoon, the report read.

After the treatment, the patient was referred from JPCH to GTB hospital on the same day in the evening with diagnosis of suspected poisoning and during treatment she passed away on the night of June 24.

The Health Department said CCTV cameras were functional outside HDU in the Hospital, and as part of the enquiry into this incident, necessary CCTV footage has already been collected and handed over to the Investigation Officer, Delhi Police.

On the basis of the Committee findings and CCTV footage, the details of the on-duty nursing officer, sanitation staff and security guard were shared with the investigation officer on Wednesday, it said.

The Health Department statement said a post-mortem will be conducted at GTB Hospital after completing the necessary legal procedure by the Delhi Police.

According to the Delhi Police, the woman was admitted in hospital on 21st June and during course of treatment, on 23rd June when she went out of ward, an alleged incident of molestation with her was reported following which legal action has been taken under appropriate sections of law by Police Station New Usmanpur.