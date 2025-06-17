JPC engages with eminent citizens in New Chandigarh on ‘One Nation, One Election’

The Joint Parliamentary Committee held a meeting in New Chandigarh on Tuesday to deliberate on the subject of ‘One Nation, One Election’ as part of its study tour.

Eminent citizens from Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh, including social workers, educationists, public representatives, and distinguished personalities from the medical and sports sectors participated in the deliberation.

All participants shared their views after thoughtful reflection on the concept of ‘One Nation, One Election’. They were of the view that the initiative would help save time, resources, and public money, while enhancing transparency and stability in the electoral process.

The primary objective of this proposal is to make the parliamentary system more effective, transparent, and practical by conducting simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and all State Assemblies.

The participants unanimously agreed that ‘One Nation, One Election’ is a progressive step. They noted that it would not only reduce the substantial expenditure associated with frequent elections but also ease the administrative burden and expedite developmental work. Moreover, it is expected to strengthen the country’s economic, social, and political stability.

Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee MP PP Chaudhary listened to the views expressed with rapt attention and stated that the committee would evaluate all suggestions impartially.

He affirmed that the committee aims to develop an inclusive and feasible framework through broad-based dialogue, one that enhances the efficiency of the administrative and electoral systems while upholding democratic values.

Committee members, Anurag Thakur, ET Mohammed Basheer, Chandan Chauhan, Manish Tewari, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, TM Selvaganapathy, Kavita Patidar, and Bhubaneswar Kalita, also shared their perspectives during the meeting.

Eminent citizens from various fields in Haryana, who participated in the discussion, included Tejinder Walia, Prof Rishi Pal, Dr Mahabir Singh Guddu, sportspersons Lakshya Sheoran and Shivani Kataria, Harvinder Singh, Dr Sant Ram Deswal, Subhash Digana, Dr Manju Sharma, and Sudesh Sharma.