BJP national president J.P. Nadda is scheduled to arrive in Goa on Saturday for a two-day visit to the poll-bound coastal state.

According to state Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Nadda is expected to chair a series of meetings, with an eye on the upcoming state assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

“JP Nadda will be on a two-day tour to Goa from July 24 to 25. He will arrive on Saturday afternoon and will leave on Sunday evening. He will participate in meetings with MLAs, Ministers, office bearers, the state core team, mandal officials during his visit,” Tanavade said.

Nadda will also be paying a visit to a vaccination centre in the state. This is the first visit by the party national president to the state in recent times. The party’s national general secretary, CT Ravi, who is also in-charge of the Goa desk, arrived in the state, late on Friday, in order to oversee the preparations for Nadda’s visit.