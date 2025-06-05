JP Nadda plants sapling at Nirman Bhawan to mark World Environment Day

Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda planted a sapling at Nirman Bhawan here under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative on World Environment Day.

“Today, on World Environment Day, I planted a sapling at @MoHFW_INDIA, Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi, as a gesture of gratitude towards Mother Nature under the #EkPedMaaKeNaam initiative launched by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji,” he said in a post on X.

“I encourage everyone to join this movement and take meaningful steps towards a greener future. With the call of ‘One Nation One Mission: End Plastic Pollution,’ let us all pledge to reduce plastic waste and protect our environment for generations to come,” Nadda added.

On the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that 280 electric buses will be added to the city’s fleet by 2027 as part of a new electric vehicle (EV) policy. “We have decided to give 280 electric buses to Delhi. By 2027, the whole fleet of buses provided by the Delhi government will be electric. We are also bringing in a new EV policy,” she told media persons.

CM Gupta praised the new buses, calling them a tremendous asset for Delhi and highlighting their high comfort level and security features. She said, “These buses are a tremendous asset for Delhi. This is a highly comfortable bus. Cameras and a panic button have been installed inside the bus. The buses have a low floor and are air-conditioned.”

She criticised previous governments, saying they never paid much attention to the environment. “Delhi was deprived of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign under the last government. Our target is to plant 70 lakh trees this year,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 200 electric buses under the Delhi government’s sustainable transport initiative.

He also planted a tree under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.